Former Blackpool, Stockport County and Accrington Stanley defender set for move following stint with Australian club
News.com.au claims that the 33-year-old has made his final outing for the A-League outfit, with his last game coming against Adelaide United at Suncorp Stadium last week.
It is believed, the Western Sydney Wanderers and Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters are both interested in securing the services of the centre back.
Aldred, who recently became an Australian citizen, has made 115 appearances since signing for Brisbane back in 2019, and has also captained the club during that period.
The Bolton-born defender originally started his professional career with Carlisle United, before making permanent moves to Watford, Colchester United and Accrington Stanley.
Following an initial loan spell at Bloomfield Road, he joined Blackpool permanently 2015, making over 100 appearances for the Seasiders.
His final club in England was Bury, who loaned him out twice to Motherwell, before his move to Australia.
