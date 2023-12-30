Blackpool have shipped 32 league goals already this season and are reported to want to add to their pool of defensive players

Terell Thomas in FA Cup action for Charlton against Coalville Town

Blackpool are reportedly interested in a move for Charlton defender Terell Thomas.

Football Insider are reporting that Seasiders boss Neil Critchley is keen on the experienced player who can operate at the centre of defence or at left-back. But if the rumour is to be believed, they’re in a two-horse race for Thomas, who has recently slipped down the pecking order at The Valley. Indeed, it’s claimed that former club Reading are also monitoring the 28-year-old’s situation with the Addicks ahead of the January transfer window.

Thomas, whose career has also seen him line up for Wigan, Crewe and AFC Wimbledon, has remained on the bench for Charlton’s last three games and has started just two of Michael Appleton’s side’s past 11 league games. He’s racked up 37 appearances for the south London outfit since his free transfer move from Reading in the summer of 2022. And with his contract up at the end of the season, Charlton are believed to be open to cashing in on the defender next month.

Former Blackpool boss Appleton is also keen to stamp his own authority on a side he inherited after being named Addicks manager following the close of the summer transfer window in September.

Charlton are currently 12th in the League One table – four places and seven points behind Blackpool in the standings. Like the Seasiders, the Addicks have lost their past two league games. However, their inconsistency problems appear a lot worse than Blackpool's, with Charlton's last league win dating back to November 28. Blackpool beat Bristol Rovers 3-1 on December 23 but have since lost games against Burton and Port Vale.