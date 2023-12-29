Blackpool suffered their second defeat of the festive period as Port Vale overcame them with a 3-0 win.

Ben Garrity, James Wilson and Nathan Smith were all on the scoresheet, as the Seasiders’ poor away form continued.

The defeat at Vale Park follows Boxing Day’s defeat to Burton Albion, leaving Neil Critchley’s side seven points adrift of the play-offs heading into 2024.

An early opportunity presented itself to Jordan Rhodes, with the striker only able to find the keeper’s hands with a chip attempt from a tight angle.

Meanwhile, Albie Morgan tried his luck a couple of times in the first half, but was unable to find the target with two long-ranged efforts.

As the break approached, it was the home side who took the lead, with Garrity slotting past Dan Grimshaw after being played through on the break, following a loose pass from Dominic Thompson.

Another blow soon followed for Blackpool, as they were forced to take off Jake Beesley due to injury- with the striker requiring help to leave the field. During the interval, Critchley also opted to replace skipper Ollie Norburn with Matty Virtue.

Following the restart, Kyle Joseph almost made a quick impact after his introduction up front, with the summer signing calling Ripley into action.

Ahead of the hour mark, Port Vale doubled their lead, as Wilson found the top corner with a well hit strike from the edge of the box.

The Seasiders were able to have more sights of goal than they did in their Boxing Day loss to Burton, with Olly Casey forcing a save from the keeper and hitting the post in a short space of time.

While at one end they were unable to truly test Ripley, at the other they were far too open, as Smith wrapped up the win from close-range in the latter stages.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

How did the Seasiders perform? We've rated the performances of the Blackpool squad against Port Vale.

Dan Grimshaw- 5 Dan Grimshaw couldn't do too much about the goal,s with Garrity proving clinical on the break. He made a good save shortly after to stop the home side from doubling their lead. Meanwhile, he also endured a few nervy moments as well that could've gifted the home side further.

Callum Connolly- 4 Callum Connolly could've reacted quicker to deal with the break that led to the goal, but equally had no further support alongside him.

Olly Casey- 5 Olly Caseyas handed his first league start since the end of October. Both goals proved to be disappointing for the Seasiders.

James Husband- 5 James Husband's display was similar to Casey's. Both made key contributions.