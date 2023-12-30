Blackpool boss Neil Critchley gives abrupt response to Plymouth Argyle links
Championship side Plymouth Argyle are still looking for a new manager following Steven Schumacher’s move to Stoke City.
On Friday, rumours were circling social media linking Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley with the vacant position at Home Park.
The Seasiders boss has firmly denied that any form of talks have taken place and states he is fully committed to his role at Bloomfield Road.
When asked if their was anything behind the speculation, he simply replied: “No.”