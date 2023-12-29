Blackpool boss Neil Critchley reflects on the Seasiders' 3-0 defeat to Port Vale in disappointing end to the year

Neil Critchley says he understands the frustrations of the Blackpool fans following a disappointing end to 2023.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

There were boos from the away end at full time of Friday’s game at Vale Park, after goals from Ben Garrity, James Wilson and Nathan Smith helped Port Vale to a 3-0 victory in their final outing of the year.

The Seasiders now head into the new year looking to bounce back following two consecutive defeats over the Christmas period.

"It was a hugely frustrating night,” Critchley said.

“If I saw a team playing with a lack of aggression or belief in what we’re doing then I’d be more worried. Sometimes you just get difficult periods where things don’t go for you. It’s my job to help the players improve.

"I get the anger of the fans- they’ve travelled over Christmas and paid money, so it’s the worst feeling ever. We want to give our supporters something to celebrate and get behind, but we’re not doing that.

"It’s a really tough night for us. Up until their goal I thought we were in control of the game. We had some good opportunities but didn’t take them, and with their first chance they scored. It was unlike us, we were left wide open on the break, so it’s something we need to look at.

"That’s the way it’s going for us away from home. We’re not getting the rub of the green that you need in the penalty box- the big moments are going against us.

"I did see a team that kept going right until the end. Their body language was very good and that’s important because we need to stick together.

"We’re very good at home but we can’t replicate that away, which has been very frustrating. It’s up to us to find a solution and change that form dramatically very quickly, if we want to get to where we want to.

"I have sleepless nights about it, we talk about it all of the time. If we’re physically being beaten up then it’d be easier to explain, but we’re not. We’ll keep searching, and that’s all we can do.”