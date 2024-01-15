Latest Blackpool transfer news as the Seasiders are linked with a Man United midfielder that has played in the Premier League this season.

Four League One clubs are 'keen' on signing Dan Gore from Manchester United. Blackpool have been linked. (Image: Getty Images)

Blackpool are in a four-team race to sign Manchester United youngster Dan Gorre, according to reports.

According to the Daily Mail, the Seasiders along with Bolton Wanderers, Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town are ‘keen’ to take on the youngster. Gore has made two first-team appearances this season for United but will be allowed to leave Old Trafford to aid his development.

The 19-year-old had been linked with a move to Blackpool’s Lancashire rivals Preston North End in the Championship but a move to League One is the preferred option. Gore could get more game time in English football’s third tier and then in the summer after some senior games under his belt could then move up a level.

Several agents are said to have made pitches to Gore with the 'promise' of helping him find a club on loan. He is currently represented by his family but agencies are keen to work with the Burnley-born teenager.

Man United are currently on a warm weather training camp in Dubai after being given the week off following a winter break in the Premier League. Gore is expected to be one of those who are jetting off to the Middle East.

In other news, two of Blackpool’s League One rivals have joined the race to sign Charlton Athletic defender Terrell Thomas, according to reports.

Thomas was linked with a move to Bloomfield Road at the end of December by Football Insider, and now the outlet reports that two new clubs have joined the battle for his signature. Troubled club Reading along with the Seasiders now face competition from Wigan Athletic and Barnsley.

