Blackpool are showing interest in Blackburn Rovers forward Niall Ennis.

The Lancashire Telegraph have stated that the former Plymouth striker, who only moved to Ewood Park in the summer, could go out on loan this month.

That has put several League One clubs on alert - and according to reports, the Seasiders are among those third-tier sides supposedly keen.

The Lancashire Telegraph claims Blackpool, Bolton and Barnsley are all particularly keen to sign the forward, who bagged 14 League One goals as Argyle secured the League One title.

Ennis could be available after scoring just one goal in 13 appearances for Rovers following his free-transfer move. That came on his debut against Walsall in the EFL Cup on August 8. And although the 24-year-old has been hampered by injuries this term, his Ewood Park struggles and inability nail down regular game time means he has only started three Championship games for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

He’s also found himself further down the pecking order, following Sam Gallagher’s return from a long-term injury. That saw Ennis miss out on making the match-day squad for Blackburn’s 4-1 defeat at the hands of West Brom on Saturday. Instead, he lined up for the reserves as they draw 3-3 with Crsytal Palace - a match that also saw Ennis miss a penalty.

