A number of Blackpool legends are set to be in attendance at Bloomfield Road for the FA Cup third round replay against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.

The two teams drew 2-2 in their initial meeting at the City Ground last Sunday. Goals from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan gave Neil Critchley’s side a two goal lead before Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White pulled the Premier League outfit level.

Due to the prospect of an upset, the TV cameras are in town for the replay, with the tie being shown live on ITV4.

Former Seasiders boss Ian Holloway is set to be at the game on punditry duty for the broadcaster. The 60-year-old was at Bloomfield Road between 2009 and 2012- during which time he guided the club to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.

Alongside him in the studio will be Robert Earnshaw, with the retired striker having spent time with both clubs as a player- albeit with contrasting success, scoring 43 times in 110 games for Forest, but only managing one appearance for Blackpool.

Elsewhere, Charlie Adam will also be in attendance on Wednesday night. The ex-Scotland international is due to be on commentary duty for BBC Radio 5 Live.

The 38-year-old became a legend during his time at Bloomfield Road- scoring 34 goals in 98 appearances. Since his retirement, he has moved into coaching, and is now in the top job at Fleetwood Town.

