Blackpool boss Neil Critchley explains the reasoning behind two Bloomfield Road exits- and predicts good things for one player

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley believes one of the club’s January outgoings will enjoy a bright career with his new club.
By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
Doug Tharme (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)Doug Tharme (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)
It was announced on Friday afternoon that Dominic Thompson would join Forest Green Rovers on loan for the rest of the season. That was quickly followed by the news that squad player Doug Tharme would depart for Grimsby Town on permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

Critchley states individuals will benefit from their respective moves- and is hopeful they can have a positive impact on their new clubs.

"With Hayden coming in we can’t guarantee Dominic regular game time, so he expressed a wish to go and play on a more regular basis,” he explained.

"That’s not a problem. He goes to Forest Green and we wish him good luck. Hopefully he can make a difference there.

"With Doug, he’s got players in front of him here. He’s a brilliant person, with a great attitude. He wanted to stay around our environment in the first half of the season to learn and train with a good squad every day. He’s done that but now he feels he’s at a stage where he needs to play every single week.

"I hope, and I think, he’ll go on to have a really good career. I hope Grimsby get the best of him.

"He came to say goodbye on Saturday and we wish him all of the luck in the world.”

Elsewhere this window, the Seasiders sent Rob Apter back on loan to Tranmere Rovers for the remainder of the season, while Jensen Weir was recalled to Brighton & Hove Albion at the start of the month.

