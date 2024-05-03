The estimated value of the Middlesbrough man Blackpool should be looking to sign this summer

Hayden Coulson (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The wing-back had a positive impact on the Seasiders’ left side following his arrival in January, scoring twice and providing one assist in 17 appearances. His influence helped Neil Critchley’s side make a late push for the play-offs, with the club just falling short on the final day of the season.

Coulson’s performances at Bloomfield Road makes him someone Blackpool should be looking to bring back on a permanent basis, after really nailing down his position in the starting XI.

His estimated value on Transfermarkt is currently 400k, with a year still left to run on his deal at the Riverside Stadium.

The 25-year-old, who originally hails from Gateshead, has been on the books at the Riverside Stadium since 2012. He was part of the Boro side that reached the knockout stages of UEFA Youth League during the 2015/16 season.

The North Yorkshire club handed Coulson his first professional deal in 2016- with his debut coming around the same time in an EFL Trophy tie.

Jonathan Woodgate handed him his first league appearance for the senior team, which ended in a 3-3 draw against Luton Town on the opening day of the 2019/20 season. In total he has made 53 appearances for Middlesbrough- scoring once in that time.