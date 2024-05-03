Blackpool faithful give their verdict on the out of contract players they want to stay - and those who can go

James Husband is among the out of contract players (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

James Husband, Marvin Ekpiteta, Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, Matty Virtue and Shayne Lavery are among those coming to the end of their current deals. Meanwhile, Sonny Carey Mackenzie Chapman are in similar positions- with the pair having one year options available.

The Seasiders faithful have been sharing their views on X, discussing who the club should be looking to keep, and who they would be happy to see leave.

Here’s some of the comments:

@petedix57: “Husband and O’Donnell.”

@lukemholden: “O’Donnell. I’d have kept Hubby and Ekpiteta but believe both are off. I don’t mind Virtue but seems we are always waiting for him to kick on and it never happens so a fresh start best for all parties. Carey similar albeit has shown a couple of flashes but too inconsistent for me.”

@stevebfc1972: “Hubby, Ekpiteta, O’Donnell, and take up the option on Carey.”

@TheBenChadwick: “Would try to keep most except Virtue and Chapman. Whether they want to stay is another matter.”

@Emmabfcnelson: “Husband, Carey and O’Donnell.”

@David87127969: “Sonny, Richard and Husband.”

@Nxozane_: “O’Donnell. That’s it.”

@yarwoodD: “Hubby, Marv, Sonny and Rich.”

@RyanGalligan16: “Have to keep Sonny.”

Supporters on Facebook have also been getting involved in the debate on who they would keep:

Olly Thompson: “Take the option on Carey, offer O’Donnell a one year, and get Hubby signed up. The rest can go for me.”

Alex Woodward: “Lavery, O’Donnell and Husband. Rest can go.”