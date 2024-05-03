Blackpool man up against Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United and Reading representatives misses out on League One accolade

Dan Grimshaw (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The U’s striker scored six goals in the run-in as Des Buckingham’s side secured their place in the play-offs- where they will face Peterborough United over two legs in the semis.

Blackpool’s Dan Grimshaw was also on the shortlist for the accolade following an impressive month in between the sticks.

The former Manchester City youngster proved to be a key figure for the Seasiders, making a number of big saves in the club’s late push for the top six.

His four clean sheets against Wycombe Wanderers, Cambridge United, Fleetwood Town and Carlisle United took his season total up to 18. He was also the hero in the 3-2 victory over Barnsley, with a superb double save in the latter stages proving to be the difference.

While Blackpool fell short of the play-offs, Grimshaw can look back proudly on the role he played in taking things to the final of the season.

Bolton Wanderers’ Aaron Collins and Reading’s Lewis Wing were the other players up for the award.