Blackpool claimed a 2-1 win over Peterborough United in Ian Evatt’s first game in charge.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Ferguson has been sacked by Peterborough United on the back of their 2-1 defeat to Blackpool on Saturday afternoon.

Ian Evatt enjoyed a successful start to life in charge of the Seasiders, as Scott Banks curled home a superb late winner at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result marked Blackpool’s first points on the road this season, and lifted them off the bottom of the League One table.

After enduring a poor start to campaign themselves, Peterborough have made the decision to part ways with their long-serving manager.

The 53-year-old, who has also worked for the likes of Preston North End and Doncaster United, had been in his position with the Posh since 2023 - which was his fourth in charge of the club.

Posh issue statement

Weston Homes Stadium | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

In a statement announcing the decision, Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony wrote: "I have made the decision to terminate Darren Ferguson’s contract after today’s game. The decision wasn’t taken lightly but it’s a decision I feel is the correct one for the football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Gaffer is for me the greatest manager in the club's history who I will always consider to be part of my family and the club's family. There are too many wonderful moments to mention here but those many historical celebrated moments I will cherish and remember forever.

"Yes, we have had down moments, and it hasn’t always gone to plan but he has managed this football club like it's his own. I am devastated he is no longer our manager and will miss the everyday chats we have regarding life and football.

“I wish him and his phenomenally supportive family nothing but love and respect and the best for the future.

"This season has been challenging on all fronts for our great football club. It’s time to go again, freshen up and enter a new period of growth in all aspects on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to the brilliant supporters who continue to stick with us through good and bad. Today is another tough day but from Monday onwards we start healing and moving forward. Goodbye Legend and Thank You.”

The story of the game

Blackpool overcame Peterborough | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Evatt opted to start his first game with a big change, with his side switching to a wing-back system - seeing Andy Lyons form part of a back three, while CJ Hamilton and Zac Ashworth occupied the wide areas.

This didn’t seem to immediately address some of the Seasiders’ defensive frailties, as Posh found themselves in some good areas throughout the opening exchanges.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell was required to make the first save of the afternoon, with the Birmingham City loanee pushing over an effort from Matt Garbett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An early opportunity also fell the way of Harry Leonard - who placed a headed attempt just wide of the target.

Despite not producing too much up front in the first half, it was Blackpool who took the lead.

Josh Bowler showed some quick feet to release a shot towards goal, with Alex Bass’ save pushing the effort towards the unaware Peter Kioso - which saw the ball rebound into the back of the net.

Peterborough were able to pull themselves level before the break. From an initial corner, the ball came out to Garbett who poked a shot into the ground through a crowd, and left Peacock-Farrell motionless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the restart, Darren Ferguson’s side had a flourish of early chances to take the lead.

A shot from Kyrell Lisbie had to be pushed behind by Peacock-Farrell. From the resulting corner, the ball hit the crossbar, before Jimmy Jay-Morgan tucked a shot into the empty net; only to have his celebrations cut short by the linesman’s flag.

Brandon Khela also forced the Blackpool goalkeeper into a save on the hour mark, with some quick feet and a bit of strength allowing him to go past Jordan Brown on the edge of the box.

Despite being second-best for long periods, the Seasiders edged their way back in front with just five minutes left on the clock. Substitute Banks cut inside from the right before curling a superb strike past Bass into the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peacock-Farrell was on hand with one further save in stoppage time to ensure the three points returned to the Fylde Coast.