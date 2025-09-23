Blackpool welcomed a crowd of 10,529 to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

League One clubs have attracted a total of 1,112,791 throughout the campaign so far.

Blackpool’s average attendance is currently 10,798, with another solid crowd being recorded at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere, there were high numbers at several games, as a couple of rivals went head-to-head.

Here’s a look at the most-recent attendances in descending order:

Stevenage V Exeter City - 4,129

Stevenage currently have the smallest average attendance in League One, but are certainly giving their fans something to cheer about.

A 2-1 victory against Exeter City in front of a crowd of 4,129 at the Lamex Stadium leaves them second in the third tier.

Wycombe Wanderers V Northampton Town - 5,197

Michael Duff (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Adams Park welcomed 5,197 spectators for Michael Duff’s first game in charge of Wycombe Wanderers, as the Chairboys beat Northampton Town 2-0 at the weekend.

Doncaster Rovers V Wimbledon - 7,889

In a battle between the newly promoted teams, Wimbledon took three points back to the capital after coming from behind to claim a 2-1 win over Doncaster Rovers.

The Eco-Power Stadium welcomed 7,889 people for the fixture.

Rotherham United V Stockport County - 8,784

New York Stadium | Pete Norton/Getty Images

A Kyle Wootton goal on the hour mark was all that separated Rotherham United and Stockport County at the New York Stadium, as the visitors picked up a 1-0 win.

Port Vale V Mansfield Town - 9,013

Vale Park had an attendance of 9,013 for Port Vale’s meeting with Mansfield Town.

There was late joy for the home side, as Ronan Curtis scored a 95th minute penalty to secure a 2-1 victory.

Lincoln V Luton Town - 9,255

The early kick off between Lincoln City and Luton Town in front of a crowd of 9,255 at the LNER Stadium.

A Ben House brace helped the Imps on their way to a 3-1 win, as they temporarily went to the top of the League One table.

Blackpool V Barnsley - 10,529

Seasiders supporters enjoyed the late drama at Bloomfield Road.

Elsewhere in the early kick offs, Blackpool snatched a dramatic late winner to pick up their first league win in over a month.

Jordan Brown was on hand with a calm finish in the 98th minute to give Steve Bruce’s side all three points in front of a crowd of 10,529.

Reading V Leyton Orient - 12,553

The Select Car Leasing Stadium welcomed 12,553 people for Reading’s 2-1 victory over Leyton Orient.

Huddersfield Town V Burton Albion - 15,654

Huddersfield Town’s meeting with Burton Albion didn’t provide any late drama, as the contest ended in a 0-0 stalemate in West Yorkshire.

Plymouth Argyle V Peterborough United - 15,994

Despite their indifferent start to the season, Plymouth Argyle were still able to welcome a crowd of 15,994 to Home Park on Saturday afternoon.

It proved to be another frustrating afternoon for Tom Cleverly’s side, as early strugglers Peterborough United picked up a 1-0 win.

Cardiff City V Bradford City - 22,132

Bradford City are top of the League One table heading into their meeting with the Seasiders next weekend, as they claimed a 3-1 win away to Cardiff City, with the Bluebirds welcoming an attendance of 22,132.

Bolton Wanderers V Wigan - 25,565

Toughsheet Community Stadium

In Saturday’s third early kick off, Bolton Wanderers welcomed Wigan Athletic to the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

A huge crowd of 25,565 watched on as the home side claimed local bragging rights with a 4-1 victory.