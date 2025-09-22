Gallery: 38 fantastic photos of Blackpool fans savouring dramatic last minute winner over Barnsley

By Amos Wynn
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 17:00 BST
Blackpool fans were given something to celebrate at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon – as Jordan Brown scored a stoppage time winner against Barnsley.

Off the bench, the ex-Leyton Orient midfielder scored the deciding goal of the contest in the 98th minute, to earn the Seasiders their first league victory in over a month.

After a disappointing first half, Steve Bruce’s side did show some signs of improvement after the break, and were rewarded for their resilience as they picked up the crucial 1-0 win.

Here’s the best fan photos from the game:

Seasiders supporters enjoyed the late drama at Bloomfield Road.

Seasiders supporters enjoyed the late drama at Bloomfield Road. Photo: Gareth Evans

