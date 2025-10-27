Blackpool claimed a 2-1 win over Peterborough United in Ian Evatt’s first game in charge.

Ian Evatt states there’s an expectation for his Blackpool players to be fluid and innovative when handed new roles.

The 43-year-old introduced a wing-back system for his first game in charge of the club away to Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon.

It proved to be a positive outing for the Seasiders, as Scott Banks produced a moment of quality off the bench to take all three points back to the Fylde Coast.

A change of system saw certain players given new roles. This included Andy Lyons being named in the back three, and Josh Bowler being utilised in a more central area.

Evatt shares thoughts on positional changes

Evatt states it’s important for his players to have knowledge of how to play several positions.

“We’re teaching them new roles, and a different way,” he said.

“I thought Josh (Bowler) was excellent - he’s bought into everything we wanted to do without the ball.

“With the ball, he’s brilliant, we know that, but without it, it’s not normal for him, but he did what was required.

“Banksy (Scott Banks) was the same, Emil Hansson was the same. These lads are playing slightly out of position because that’s where we were in terms of squad availability.

“If you go to the bank for a mortgage, you don’t say I’m a professional midfielder or a winger for a living - you’re a football player, you have to play in different positions, you have to be fluid, you have to be innovative, and make sure you understand how to play in different roles, because sometimes football isn’t perfect.

“They’ve fully engaged and fully bought into it. They played in strange roles but they gave us everything, and that’s all we can ask for. I'm just so happy and proud that we’ve got an important win.

“To play for me you need to run. The basics of football get you a long way. I love the technical aspect, but you have to do the basics really well.

“That’s our starting point, but on the back of that we have to layer in some intelligence and if we can do that then we’ll be alright.”

Success for Horsfall

One player who settled well into the new system was Fraser Horsfall.

Since making the move to Bloomfield Road from Stockport County in the summer, the defender has endured a frustrating time.

Both injury and form has limited the minutes of the 28-year-old, but the introduction of a back three could prove beneficial to his game.

“He’s had a stop-start time here so far, but he’s a big player for us - we’ve signed him to be a big player and he has to accept that responsibility,” Evatt added.

“They all did today. They all accepted what they were responsible for. Everyone knows their roles and what they need to do in those roles.

“At times there were mistakes, but there was growth and learning, and we must continue to do that.

“We’ll enjoy our win, because winning football games is hard to do, but there’s a lot more to come.”