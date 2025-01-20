Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states he didn’t want to let Ollie Norburn leave Bloomfield Road but understands why the decision had to be made.

The midfielder departed Bloomfield Road at the end of last week in order to join the Seasiders’ League One rivals Wigan Athletic on loan for the remainder of the season.

Norburn was introduced off the bench for Shaun Maloney’s side on Saturday afternoon, as they claimed a 2-1 victory away to Stevenage.

Bruce admits the ex-Peterborough United man didn’t want to be a back-up option on the Fylde Coast, with Lee Evans and Albie Morgan both ahead of him in the pecking order.

“He was one that was frustrated that he wasn’t getting game time, and he wanted to go and play,” he said.

“He’s not had the best of 18 months since he’s been here. He’s a great pro and a great lad, so I wish him the best of luck.

“It’s frustrating to lose him, but he’s out of contract in the summer and he looked at the situation and thought he wasn’t first-choice - and I confirmed that to him. I didn’t want him to go, but he’s 32 and wants to play, which I understand totally.”

While Norburn’s current deal with Blackpool does come to an end at the end of the season, there is an option to keep him at Bloomfield Road for an additional 12 months, but it seems that is unlikely to be activated.

When asked if the 32-year-old had played his final game in Tangerine, Bruce responded: “I would think so.”

The midfielder arrived on the Fylde Coast in the summer of 2023, and was immediately handed the captain’s armband.

Throughout his first campaign in Tangerine, the former Peterborough United man made 34 league appearances in total, scoring one goal.

Back in July, he gave up the captaincy, and looked close to leaving at one point after falling out of favour under Neil Critchley, before a change of head coach provided him a new chance.

Norburn impressed in Bruce’s first game in charge, but suffered an injury that kept him out for a number of months.

After making his return to action in November, he started just two league games in total, and failed to make it off the bench in his final five fixtures as a Blackpool player.