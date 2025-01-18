Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce has confirmed striker Kyle Joseph is discussing personal terms with Hull City.

The 23-year-old was left out of the Seasiders’ matchday squad to take on Huddersfield Town at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, amid links with a move to the Championship across the last few days following a strong first half of the season in League One.

Bruce has now confirmed a bid has been accepted for the former Wigan Athletic youngster, and states it’s likely he has played his final game in Tangerine.

Discussing Joseph’s absence against the Terriers, the Seasiders boss said: “We’ve agreed a fee with a Championship club and we’ve given Kyle permission to talk to them so we’ll see what happens over the weekend and whether he agrees personal terms or not.

“I expect that he has probably played his last game for us. It’s out there, it’s Hull City who have made the bid. It accelerated yesterday, and on behalf of everyone at the club, I wish him the best of luck. He’s a smashing lad who’s dug in this season and led from the front, so we’re sorry to see him go.

“He’s everything I like in a football player, he gives everything he’s got. I’m delighted to have worked with him, he’s a smashing lad.

“We’re sad to lose him, but that’s football - everyone’s got their price whether you are Kyle Joseph or Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Hull are up against it at the bottom end of the Championship, so they are trying to get a centre forward in to help them. For attitude and commitment, they’re not going to get any better than Kyle - he’ll be a good asset for them.

“Sometimes you can’t stand in their way, it’s a bit life changing for the kid.”

Despite now being one of Blackpool’s best players, Joseph’s first year at Bloomfield Road proved to be a frustrating time for the forward following his move from Swansea City in the summer of 2023.

After missing pre-season with a pre-existing injury, he then suffered a further blow on his debut - which kept him out for another three months.

After returning to action, he failed to nail down a regular place under Neil Critchley, and could only show brief signs of promise.

This season has seen a vast improvement from Joseph, with the ex-Oxford United loanee becoming a major part of Bruce’s plans and leading the club’s scoring charts with seven goals in League One.