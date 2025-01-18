Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s problems at Bloomfield Road continued as they let a two-goal lead slip in a 2-2 draw with Huddersfield Town.

The Seasiders enjoyed one of their best halves of football at Bloomfield Road this season during the opening 45 minutes, and went into the break ahead courtesy of strikes from Rob Apter and Albie Morgan.

Following the restart, the advantage quickly slipped, with Joe Taylor and Brodie Spencer both finding the back of the net.

Both teams had chances to take all three points, but neither could find that crucial goal.

Steve Bruce’s side were without top scorer Kyle Joseph amid ongoing interest from Hull City, but were able to hand new signing Tom Bloxham his first appearance and welcome CJ Hamilton back into the starting XI for the first time since November.

The first clear chance of the game came the way of Huddersfield’s Matty Pearson. A good turn in the box from Matty Lees gave the defender space to deliver a cross into the danger zone, but his teammate was unable to direct his header on target.

Moments later, the former Accrington Stanley was left to immediately rue his miss, with Blackpool scoring on their next attack.

After receiving the ball on the right, Apter drilled his way into the box, before beating Jacob Chapman at his front post.

Shortly after the goal, the action was halted for several minutes following a medical emergency in the stands, with supporters signalling for the ball to be put out of play.

Following the resumption of play, Olly Casey was on hand to deliver a crucial block to deny the Terriers an equaliser. A Ben Wiles shot looked destined to find the back of the net before the defender intervened.

After getting the assist for Apter’s opener, debutant Bloxham almost put one on a plate for CJ Hamilton, but a cross from the right side seemed to be a little too pacey for the winger to control at the back post.

Further golden chances continued to come Blackpool’s way. A James Husband cross into the box was just about dealt with by Spencer - who headed it away from danger via his own crossbar, while Lee Evans curled a shot just wide of the target moments after.

The pressure on the Huddersfield defence eventually resulted in a second for the Seasiders before the break.

An initial shot from Ashley Fletcher was saved by Chapman, but Morgan found himself in the right place at the right time to finish on the rebound.

Blackpool’s lead crumbled immediately from the restart. Within minutes of the second half getting underway, Taylor beat Harry Tyrer with a half volley on the turn from just inside the box.

Moments later, the Terriers pulled themselves level. The defenders in Tangerine just seemed to back off Spencer, allowing the Northern Ireland international to release a shot into the top corner from distance.

Bruce’s side had a fantastic opportunity to immediately retake the lead, but Apter fired well over the bar from close-range after a good ball into the box from Hamilton.

Another good chance fell the way of the winger shortly, with Huddersfield blocking his attempt, as well as Morgan’s effort on the rebound.

Bloxham became the next Blackpool player to be left frustrated in front of goal, putting a shot in the box wide of the target.

Down the other end, the Seasiders needed an impressive save from Tyrer to keep themselves level, with the Everton loanee getting fingertips onto a Lees header.

The draw extends Blackpool’s winless run on the Fylde Coast, with their last victory in front of their home fans coming back in September.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington (45+9), Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, CJ Hamilton (82’), Tom Bloxham (82’), Ashley Fletcher (74’).

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Sonny Carey (82’), Elkan Baggott (45+9), Hayden Coulson, Jordan Rhodes (82’), Sammy Silvera (74’).