Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool striker Kyle Joseph has been left out of Steve Bruce’s matchday squad for this afternoon’s League One meeting with Huddersfield Town.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to the Championship across the last few days following a strong first half of the season in League One.

Reports from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke state Hull City have lodged a £2million bid for the former Wigan Athletic forward, after earlier offers were rejected by the Fylde Coast outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite now being one of Blackpool’s best players, Joseph’s first year at Bloomfield Road proved to be a frustrating time for the forward following his move from Swansea City in the summer of 2023.

After missing pre-season with a pre-existing injury, he then suffered a further blow on his debut - which kept him out for another three months.

After returning to action, he failed to nail down a regular place under Neil Critchley, and could only show brief signs of promise.

This season has seen a vast improvement from Joseph, with the ex-Oxford United loanee becoming a major part of Bruce’s plans and leading the club’s scoring charts with seven goals in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his press conference ahead of Saturday’s game with Huddersfield Town, the Blackpool boss stated a big fee would be required to tempt the Fylde Coast outfit into selling Joseph.

“It would take a hell of an offer for me to consider anything like that because Kyle epitomises what I like in a football player,” he said.

“Why wouldn’t there be interest, he’s a very good player. Every footballer has a price, but I don’t think we’re that far down the line, there’s been a registered interest but that’s football. Whether anything materialises, we’ll see.

“We all like Kyle and what he gives the team. He gives everything a supporter would want, and myself. If there’s been registered interest then you can understand why.

“I don’t think the Shrewsbury fans are happy that we’ve signed (Tom) Bloxham, it happens in football.”