Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steve Bruce states it would take a big bid for Blackpool to consider an offer for Kyle Joseph.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football League World report that Hull City are interested in making a move for the 23-year-old, as they look to boost their squad in a bid to avoid relegation from the Championship.

The Tigers currently sit 22nd in the second tier, with only 23 points from 26 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph, who is a product of the Wigan Athletic academy, joined Blackpool from Swansea City in the summer of 2023.

Responding to the reported interest from the club he managed between 2012 and 2016, Bruce said: “There’s been a few reports, but I think it’s more speculation than anything else just yet. It would take a hell of an offer for me to consider anything like that because Kyle epitomises what I like in a football player.

“Why wouldn’t there be interest, he’s a very good player. Every footballer has a price, but I don’t think we’re that far down the line, there’s been a registered interest but that’s football. Whether anything materialises, we’ll see.

“We all like Kyle and what he gives the team. He gives everything a supporter would want, and myself. If there’s been registered interest then you can understand why.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think the Shrewsbury fans are happy that we’ve signed Bloxham, it happens in football.”

Despite now being one of Blackpool’s best players, Joseph’s first year on the Fylde Coast proved to be a frustrating time for the forward.

After missing pre-season with a pre-existing injury, he then suffered a further blow on his debut - which kept him out for another three months.

After returning to action, he failed to nail down a regular place under Neil Critchley, and could only show brief signs of promise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season has seen a vast improvement from Joseph, with the ex-Oxford United loanee becoming a major part of Bruce’s plans and leading the club’s scoring charts with seven goals in League One.

Kyle Joseph is Blackpool's top scorer this season with seven goals.

Discussing his current game time and form in an interview last month, he said: “It’s what I’ve wanted since I’ve come to the club. I’ve finally got myself fit and into a good place both physically and mentally. Since the manager first came in, he’s shown really good trust in me, so it’s about repaying that.

“I had a really tough time last year - I wasn’t playing as much as I would’ve liked, and I probably wasn’t playing in the right position.

“I had lads who were miles ahead of me in terms of fitness so I was trying to catch up to them, so I found it tough, but this summer has done me good - it was really important for me to come back and stake my claim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had a long hard look at myself in the mirror and accepted I wasn’t good enough last season, but I knew I had a chance to make it right, and I feel like I’ve done that.

“When you’re fully fit you can show your best in your best position, but when you’re not you’re shoehorned in. That’s down to me as well. I could’ve come back in a lot better way when I was injured, but that’s in the past now, and I’ve put it behind me. It was a good learning curve for me, and a big eye opener to kick on.

“Fans probably see me in a different way now, as they can probably see the type of player I am and what I give. That’s massive because I’ve always been someone who likes to build a connection with fans because they play a big part.”