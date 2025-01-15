Blackpool boss slams 'ridiculous' transfer rules and calls for EFL change
Transfer windows have compulsory since the 2002/03 season, after being initially suggested by associations during the 90s.
Bruce believes this has ultimately restricted players, and believes the rules should be challenged.
“There hasn’t been loads done, especially at our level - I would’ve thought it’ll go towards the end like it normally does,” he admitted in his press conference last week.
“I don’t know why a player doesn’t go against these ridiculous rules, especially at our level. There shouldn’t be transfer windows. A restriction to trade is ridiculous. If I was a footballer I would take on those rules.
“In my opinion, there shouldn’t be a transfer window because it restricts the players and their availability.
“I’ve seen the list of the players available last summer who didn’t get fixed up - it’s difficult.
“I can understand it at the elite level, but it should be an open market throughout the season at our level.”
Blackpool make first signings of the month
Following a slow start to the month, the Seasiders have been able to add two new players to their ranks.
The first arrival was Sammy Silvera on Monday night, with the winger joining on loan from Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season.
After being born in London, the 24-year-old grew up in Australia, and started his football career with Western Sydney Wanderers Youth, before later playing for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League.
The Socceroos international made the move over to Europe in 2020, joining F.C. Paços de Ferreira, but failed to make a senior appearance for the Primeira Liga, and instead headed out on loan on three occasions.
After returning to the Central Coast Mariners for a season, he joined Middlesbrough.
During his first season at the Riverside Stadium, the left midfielder made 37 appearances for the North Yorkshire club in the Championship, but was loaned out to Portsmouth at the start of the current campaign.
Following 12 outings for Pompey in all competitions, Silvera’s move to the Fylde Coast brings an end to his time at Fratton Park.
Less than 24 hours after the Australian’s arrival, Blackpool also added Tom Bloxham to their ranks.
The winger has joined the Seasiders for an undisclosed fee from Shrewsbury Town, penning a three-and-a-half year deal at Bloomfield Road - with an option for an additional 12 months available.
After spending the latter part of his youth career with the Salop, Bloxham was handed his professional debut back in 2021.
In total, he made 126 outings during his time with the Shropshire outfit, scoring 11 times, as well as spending time on loan with Morecambe - whom he made 24 appearances for in League Two.
So far this season, he’s featured 22 times in the third tier, scoring four times, including one against Blackpool on New Year’s Day.
