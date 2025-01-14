Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tom Bloxham states it was a simple decision for him to make the move to Blackpool.

The winger has joined the Seasiders for an undisclosed fee from Shrewsbury Town, penning a three-and-a-half year deal at Bloomfield Road - with an option for an additional 12 months available.

Bloxham states the history of Blackpool was one of the main pulling factors, with the 21-year-old having memories of Fylde Coast outfit’s time in the Premier League.

Speaking to the club website, he said: “I’m buzzing to be here. Having been around the stadium today and seeing just how big a club this is, I honestly can’t wait to get started.

“Once I found out the club was interested it was a simple decision for me given the history it has. I remember watching Blackpool in the Premier League when I was a kid not so long ago, so to be here now is a great feeling.

“Obviously, I’m also really looking forward to working with the gaffer after the career he had as a player and now as a manager. I can’t wait to get started.”

Bloxham’s career so far

After spending the latter part of his youth career with Shrewsbury, Bloxham was handed his professional debut back in 2021.

In total, he made 126 outings during his time with the Shropshire outfit, scoring 11 times, as well as spending time on loan with Morecambe - whom he made 24 appearances for in League Two.

So far this season, he’s featured 22 times in the third tier, scoring four times for the Salop, including one against Blackpool on New Year’s Day.

The winger will leave a big hole at the Croud Meadow, with Shrewsbury currently sat 22nd in the table and fighting relegation.

The Seasiders’ second signing

Bloxham follows Sammy Silvera through the doors at Bloomfield Road, after the Australian international joined the Seasiders on loan from Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season.

The winger arrived at the Riverside Stadium back in 2023 on the back of winning the A-League with Central Coast Mariners.

Throughout his debut campaign in the Championship, the 24-year-old scored four goals in 37 games.

Back in the summer he was loaned out to Portsmouth, but things at Fratton Park did not work out as planned, with Silvera only featuring 12 times in all competitions.