Blackpool have been linked with a move for Stoke City forward Niall Ennis.

Football League World report both the Seasiders and Leyton Orient are looking to add the 25-year-old to their ranks on loan this month.

Steve Bruce’s side have struggled to find the back of the net at times this season, and will be looking for further firepower during the winter transfer window.

Kyle Joseph currently leads the club’s charts with seven goals in League One, but last year’s top scorer Jordan Rhodes is yet to hit the target in the league.

Meanwhile, Jake Beesley has one goal to his name, which came back in August, and Ashley Fletcher has three.

Blackpool do have a vacancy in attack after loanee Dom Ballard was recalled by parent club Southampton earlier this month.

The 19-year-old had enjoyed a bright start to his spell at Bloomfield Road, but struggled to rediscover his early form following a shoulder injury at the end of September, and leaves the club with just one goal under his belt.

Linked-striker Ennis has experienced limited game time with Stoke City this season, with only seven Championship appearances under his belt.

The forward started his professional career with Wolves, where he made one senior outing, as well as heading out on loan to Shrewsbury, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion - where he picked up his first taste of life in League One.

After only appearing once for the Salop, his stint at the Eco-Power Stadium provided him with a real opportunity in the third tier.

In 29 outings for Rovers, he scored six goals and provided four assists in total. His time with Burton wasn’t as fruitful, and he departed Wolves permanently in 2021, joining Plymouth Argyle - which produced his most fruitful spell in front of goal.

In his first two seasons at Home Park, he scored 10 times and chipped in with five assists in 49 games.

It was Ennis’ third campaign that saw him enjoy his best year to date, with 12 goals and six assists under his belt in 38 League One outings.

Those figures better what both Joseph (nine) Beesley and Fletcher (both seven) have produced in a season at that level.

Ennis earned himself a move to Blackburn Rovers in 2023, leaving Plymouth with 24 goals and 12 assists in 97 appearances in total across all competitions.

During his singular campaign at Ewood Park, he only managed 13 games, and made the move to Stoke last year, where his struggles have continued.

His only goal since making the switch to the bet365 Stadium came in the FA Cup at the weekend, with the former England youth international scoring the winner in extra time in a 2-1 victory away to Sunderland.

Ennis’ League One record of 28 goals and 16 assists in 126 games is better than the records of Beesley (14 goals and three assists in 71 games), Joseph (26 goals and 11 assists in 128 games), and Fletcher (eight goals and seven assists in 39 games).

Rhodes of course has the most number of goals in the third tier (85 goals and 16 assists in 170 games) compared to the others, but has seen his form dip this season.