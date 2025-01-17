Blackpool boss delivers verdict on new signings and makes admission on recruitment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been a busy week for Blackpool in the transfer market - with two new players arriving at Bloomfield Road.

Following his appointment as Seasiders head coach back in September, Steve Bruce moved away from the previously utilised wing-back system in favour of a 4-4-2 formation.

This left the experienced manager short of options in the wide areas, with Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton being the only natural wingers in the squad.

Blackpool have acted in the last few days to rectify this, and provide more support in what is seen as a vital position.

Sammy Silvera was the first arrival of the week, signing on loan from Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season.

The Australian international had spent the first half the campaign with Portsmouth, but things at Fratton Park didn’t go to plan, with no goal contributions in 12 outings in all competitions.

Silvera was soon followed through the doors at Bloomfield Road by Tom Bloxham - who has joined Blackpool on a three-and-a-half-year deal, with an option for an additional 12 months, after an undisclosed fee was agreed with Shrewsbury Town.

The 21-year-old has found the back of the net four times this season, including his goal against the Seasiders on New Year’s Day.

Discussing his new additions, Bruce said: “You have to look at the squad to realise we were light in wide areas. CJ (Hamilton) was missing for the best part of three months, and we had no natural wide players.

“We were looking in that area to see if we could strengthen. Bloxham played and scored against us two or three weeks ago, and he was one we were monitoring. He’s a good age and has played over 100 games in his career so far.

“He’s one of those rare ones that has a lot of pace for the size of the lad, he played well here, so our supporters will remember him. We’ve had no hesitation to bring him in.

“From the very first minute that day he caught the eye, he’s quick over the ground and can play a couple of positions, so he can be a vital acquisition for us.

“He’ll bring us something different which the crowd will enjoy, and that goes with the other kid from Middlesbrough. He had a wonderful time in the Championship 18 months ago, so we’re delighted to get him on board. It’s about him getting some games and enjoying his football again.”

With four natural wingers now at his disposal, Bruce admits Blackpool won’t look to do any further business in that area.

“In mind, we need to have two in every spot and that’s enough,” he added.

“The squad is still a little bit too heavy so there’ll be a trimming down over this window and the next one, and that’s the way I want to move forward.”

Alongside the two new signings, the Seasiders have also agreed a new deal with Josh Onomah, to keep the midfielder at Bloomfield Road for the remainder of the season.

The 27-year-old signed his initial short-term contract back in October, before featuring nine times in total.

Maintaining fitness will be key for the ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster, after spending over 12 months without a club following his departure from Preston North End in the summer of 2023.

Discussing Onomah’s new deal with Blackpool, Bruce said: “We’re delighted to do that, I’m pleased for Josh. Let’s hope he can stay well, and if does that then we know we’ve got a very decent player. The big thing for him is to keep plugging away to make sure his body doesn’t let him down.

“He’s trained every day, and has deserved his contract until the end of the season, and let’s hope we can get another one under his belt when he does well in the second half of the season.”