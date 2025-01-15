Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Australia international Sammy Silvera will be hoping his loan move to Blackpool will get his time in England back on track.

The winger has made the move to Bloomfield Road from Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season, after a spell with Portsmouth in the Championship was cut short.

After being born in London, Silvera grew up in Australia, and started his football career with Western Sydney Wanderers Youth, before later playing for Central Coast Mariners.

The Socceroos wide player made the move over to Europe in 2020, joining F.C. Paços de Ferreira, but failed to make a senior appearance for the Primeira Liga, and instead headed out on loan on three occasions, representing Casa Pia, Sanjoanense and Newcastle Jets.

After returning to the Central Coast Mariners for a season, he became an A-League champion, before joining Middlesbrough in 2023.

During his first season at the Riverside Stadium, the left midfielder made 37 appearances for the North Yorkshire club in the Championship.

While Silvera was sent out on loan at the conclusion of his first year, he made an early good impression on Boro boss Michael Carrick.

The former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was left impressed by the way the 24-year-old quickly adapted.

“In some ways it’s the ideal way, of course, to get involved, look sharp and score,” he told Teeside Live back in August 2023.

“It’s not a surprise what he did this week because in pre-season in general he’s looked settled and integrated into the squad. Some do hit the ground running and are flying straight away.

“Others need a bit of time to take a look at things and settle to hit top gear. That’s football and something we’ve got to judge and help them with. All the boys who’ve come in have settled well in their own way though. Sammy has caught the eye because of the way he’s played and the goals he’s scored.

“He plays that way where he does naturally have moments that catch the eye. We’re delighted to have him, he’s a great lad, he’s desperate to learn and improve, and I’m sure there is much more to come from him.”

Following his loan move to Portsmouth in the summer, Silvera failed to register a goal or assist in 12 outings in all competitions, with game time proving to be limited at Fratton Park.