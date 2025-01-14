Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Josh Onomah has agreed a new deal with Blackpool to keep him at Bloomfield Road for the remainder of the season.

The 27-year-old joined the Seasiders officially back in October following a trial period at Squires Gate.

In nine appearances in Tangerine, the ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster recorded one goal and one assist, with fitness issues and injuries halting his progress.

Prior to signing for Blackpool, Onomah had spent over 12 months without a club, after leaving Preston North End in the summer of 2023.

Seasiders boss Steve Bruce knows the former England youth international well, having worked with him at both Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday in the past.

Discussing the club’s considerations over offering Onomah a new deal, the head coach previously said: “It won’t be on his footballing ability, it will be whether he can get himself to the level of fitness that is required.

“He’s worked so hard. It’s not what’s happened while he’s been here, it’s what happened the previous year, and it’s caught up with him.”

Ultimately Blackpool opted to put a deal on the table, with terms now agreed by the two parties to keep Onomah at Bloomfield Road for the second half of the campaign.

Prior to the Christmas period, the midfielder suffered an abductor muscle injury in a game away to Reading, but has since returned to training, and could be in contention for the Seasiders’ home match against Huddersfield Town on Saturday (K.O. 12.30pm).

Blackpool make first signing of the month

The news of Onomah’s new deal, following Blackpool’s first signing of the winter transfer window, with Sammy Silvera joining on loan from Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season.

The 24-year-old adds further depth to the Seasiders’ wide areas, and will provide cover for Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton.

Discussing his move to the Fylde Coast, Silvera told the club website: “It’s a pleasure to be here. There is so much history at this club and everyone speaks so highly of it.

“I’m just glad to get here and hopefully I can get on the pitch as soon as possible. There was interest from a while ago. I think interest has always been there, but as soon as the transfer window opened, Blackpool were in.

“I didn’t want to rush any decision, I wanted to get it right.

“The coach (Steve Bruce) was the ultimate reason for my decision to join the club and I feel like this is the right place for me to be.”