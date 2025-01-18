Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool will be hoping to end an unwanted record when they welcome Huddersfield Town to Bloomfield Road this afternoon (K.O. 12.30pm).

The Seasiders have struggled on the Fylde Coast this season, winning just two home games in League One, with the last taste of victory in front of their own fans coming back in September.

Despite still proving hard to beat, they’ve lacked that clinical edge to turn one point into three, drawing six games out of 10.

With four games taking place at Bloomfield Road in February, Blackpool will be keen to get themselves back on track as they look to push their way up the table in the second half of the campaign.

Based on results away from home, they’re currently sixth, with 18 points from 14 games.

“At home has been the problem,” said Bruce.

“We’ve had two unfortunate postponements, which hasn’t been easy. It would be great for everyone concerned (if we could get a win this weekend), it’s been quite ridiculous that our best performances have been away from, and it was roles reverse last year.

“It’s strange how it is, let’s hope our home form can pick up and we can use that to our advantage.

“We have to give the crowd something to cheer about, and they will get right behind the team, so let’s see if we can get them off their seat.

“Certainly the two new players could do that. There’s nothing like a new player, and I’m sure they’ll enjoy watching them. We’ve seen it in training, they’ve given everyone a lift.”

Bruce could hand out debuts to Blackpool’s newest additions against Huddersfield in the lunchtime kick off, with Sammy Silvera (Middlesbrough, loan) and Tom Bloxham (Shrewsbury Town, undisclosed fee) both joining the club this week.

Meanwhile, The Terriers have added Dion Charles to their ranks in the last few days, and will hope the former Seasiders youth player will boost their hopes of automatic promotion.