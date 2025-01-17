Blackpool stance on further recruitment this month amid links with Stoke City man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce states Blackpool are currently working on further deals in the background as they look to improve their squad further in certain areas.

The Seasiders have already heavily recruited in the wide areas this week, to provide much-needed support for Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton.

Sammy Silvera was the first arrival of the week, signing on loan from Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season.

The Australian international had spent the first half the campaign with Portsmouth, but things at Fratton Park didn’t go to plan, with no goal contributions in 12 outings in all competitions.

Silvera was soon followed through the doors at Bloomfield Road by Tom Bloxham - who has joined Blackpool on a three-and-a-half-year deal, with an option for an additional 12 months, after an undisclosed fee was agreed with Shrewsbury Town.

The 21-year-old has found the back of the net four times this season, including his goal against the Seasiders on New Year’s Day.

Elsewhere in attack, Blackpool could look to add further options up front following the departure of loanee Dom Ballard - who was recalled by parent club Southampton earlier this month.

Kyle Joseph, who is attracting interest from Hull City, leads the way in the club scoring charts with seven goals in the league throughout the campaign so far, while Ashley Fletcher has three and Jake Beesley has one.

Last season’s top scorer Jordan Rhodes is yet to get off the mark in the third tier this time around, which has resulted in limited game time.

Discussing whether Blackpool could add further players this month, Bruce said: “There could be something in the background, but you’ll have to wait and see. I wouldn’t think it’d be before Saturday, but you never know.

“At this moment we’ve got four strikers, and that’s the right sort of number when we play with two. We’re very happy with what we’ve got up front, but if there’s someone who could improve us, then we’ll try to improve.

“It’s very difficult in January, especially with strikers, so we’ll see what develops.

“Fletch (Ashley Fletcher) has two in his last five games and has shown vast improvement. When we look at the expected goals, we’ve created more chances than anyone else in the league, but we haven’t been clinical enough - that’s what we need to improve to get where we want to.”

Earlier this week, Football League World reported both the Seasiders and Leyton Orient were looking to add Stoke City forward Niall Ennis to their ranks.

The 25-year-old has experienced limited game time with Stoke City this season, with only seven Championship appearances under his belt.

The forward started his professional career with Wolves, where he made one senior outing, as well as heading out on loan to Shrewsbury, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion - where he picked up his first taste of life in League One.

After departing Molineux permanently in 2021, he joined Plymouth Argyle - which produced his most fruitful spell in front of goal.

In 97 appearances for the Pilgrims, the forward scored 24 goals and provided 12 assists in total.

After spending the 2023/24 campaign with Blackburn Rovers, where he only managed 13 games, he made the move to Stoke in the summer.