'Promising start' to 'mixed afternoon' - Blackpool player ratings in Huddersfield Town draw

Rob Apter and Albie Morgan had given the Seasiders the lead at the break following an impressive first half, but things quickly slipped after the break.

Within five minutes of the restart, the Terriers were level, with Joe Taylor and Brodie Spencer both finding the back of the net for the visitors.

Both teams had chances to take all three points, but neither could find that crucial goal.

Steve Bruce made two changes to his starting XI, with CJ Hamilton making his first start since November and Tom Bloxham being his debut. Alongside the ex-Shrewsbury Town man, Middlesbrough loanee Sammy Silvera was handed his first outing in Tangerine off the bench.

Blackpool’s top scorer Kyle Joseph dropped out of the matchday squad completely amid ongoing interest from Hull City.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed against Huddersfield:

1 . How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool drew 2-2 with Huddersfield Town. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts Photo Sales

2 . Harry Tyrer- 6.5 Harry Tyrer could've been more alert for the first Huddersfield goal, but made an impressive save to deny Tom Lees in the latter stages. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . Odel Offiah- 6 Odel Offiah was among the Seasiders defender just to back off Spencer before his equalising goal. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Matthew Pennington- 7 Matthew Pennington enjoyed a solid first half, and won a number of duels, before being forced off just before the break. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts Photo Sales

5 . Olly Casey- 7 Olly Casey was on hand with a crucial clearance in the first half to deny a shot from Ben Wiles, but couldn't avert the Seasiders' defensive collapse following the restart. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales