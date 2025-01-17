Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool midfielder Ollie Norburn has joined Wigan Athletic on loan for the remainder of the season.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old joins the Seasiders’ League One rivals in a bid to get more game time under his belt after seeing his involvement at Bloomfield Road reduced in recent times.

Norburn arrived on the Fylde Coast in the summer of 2023, and was immediately handed the captain’s armband.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout his first campaign in Tangerine, the former Peterborough United man made 34 league appearances in total, scoring one goal.

Back in July, he gave up the captaincy, and looked close to leaving at one point after falling out of favour under Neil Critchley, before a change of head coach provided him a new chance.

Norburn impressed in Bruce’s first game in charge, but suffered an injury that kept him out for a number of months.

Since making his return to action in November, he’s started just two league games in total. Meanwhile, he’s failed to make it off the bench in Blackpool’s last five outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing Norburn’s lack of game time earlier this month, Bruce explained: “He was injured for two months, and Albie (Morgan) and Evo (Lee Evans) have played very well together.

“I’ve had a conversation with Norbs and he understands it. He played the first game when I walked through the door, and has just got back in the last few weeks.

“He wants to play - I’ve got a lot of time for him, and he knows it.”

Ollie Norburn

Norburn’s career so far

Norburn spent time in Chelsea’s academy as a youngster, before moving on to Leicester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder’s first taste of senior football came on loan with Bristol Rovers - with his move to the Memorial Stadium becoming permanent in 2012.

Following a stint with Plymouth Argyle, Norburn dropped down to the National League, playing for Guiseley, Macclesfield Town and Tranmere Rovers, before returning to the EFL with a move to Shrewsbury Town.

After three years at the Croud Meadow, he joined Peterborough in 2021, featuring 56 times for the Posh across two seasons.