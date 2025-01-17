'Unfortunate' - Blackpool boss explains decision made on ex-West Brom defender

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce believes it was important for Blackpool to let Zac Ashworth go to pick up further experience elsewhere.

The defender has joined SPL side Ross County on loan for the remainder of the season after finding game time limited at Bloomfield Road since his summer move from West Brom.

Ashworth was initially signed by former head coach Neil Critchley, with a view to either play in a wing-back role for the club or as part of a back three.

The Wales youth international only managed one start under the now-Hearts boss before he was sacked from his role at Bloomfield Road.

Bruce arrived on the Fylde Coast at the start of September, and brought a change of system, with the 64-year-old moving away from using wing-backs in favour of a 4-4-2 formation.

This has left opportunities for Ashworth limited in the league, with only six appearances coming his way in total, and only one of them being in the starting XI.

Explaining the decision to loan the defender out, Bruce said: “He needs to go and play to get some games under his belt. Hopefully he’ll play 15-20 times and come back to us in the summer better for it and we’ll see a more mature footballer.

“In the area he plays, we’ve got a lot of bodies, so it’s important for Zac to go and play. He’s gone up to Ross County and I wish him the best of luck. He’ll play against Hibs, Hearts, Celtic and Rangers, so it’ll be good for him.

“When he’s played the kids has done well, but we’ve got an abundance of defenders, and with (Elkan) Baggott getting fit, it was a case of go and get some games.

“He did well against Shrewsbury away on a difficult night, he was immaculate, so he’s been unfortunate.”

Ashworth’s career before Blackpool

Ashworth is a product of the West Brom academy, and first joined the midlands outfit when he was 10-years-old.

After working his way up to the first-team at the Hawthorns, he was able to make six senior appearances in total, as well as heading out on loan on two occasions.

His first stint away from the Baggies was with Burton Albion in 2023, while last season he featured 23 times for Bolton Wanderers - scoring three goals and providing three assists.