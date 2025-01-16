Australia international Sammy Silvera was the first arrival of the week, with the 24-year-old joining the Seasiders on loan from Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season.

The winger featured 37 times in the Championship for Michael Carrick’s side last year, and was sent out on loan to Portsmouth at the start of the current campaign.

Following a difficult spell at Fratton Park, where he failed to score or assist in 12 outings, Silvera will be hoping a move to League One will help him get his time in England back on track.

Less than 24 hours later, Blackpool added another option to their wide areas, with Tom Bloxham signing a three-and-a-half-year deal, with an option for an additional 12 months, after an undisclosed fee was agreed with Shrewsbury Town.

The 21-year-old has impressed in the third tier so far this season, and has four times in 22 appearances.

On the same night Bloxham was confirmed, the Seasiders also announced midfielder Josh Onomah had extended his stay on the Fylde Coast until the end of the current campaign, after his initial short-term contract had expired last week.

Here’s a look at what Blackpool’s strongest XI and bench looks like after this week’s deals:

1 . Harry Tyrer Blackpool boss Steve Bruce is keen on keeping Harry Tyrer on loan from Everton for the remainder of the season. The young goalkeeper has had up and down moments at Bloomfield Road, but has looked better in recent weeks. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Odel Offiah Odel Offiah has settled into the role of right back in the last couple of months, and apart from a blip against Wycombe Wanderers, has looked comfortable on the whole in that role. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

3 . Matthew Pennington After a disappointing start to the season, Matthew Pennington has come back fighting, and has made himself an integral part of the back four. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Olly Casey Olly Casey has been the standout player for Blackpool this season, and has produced a number of impressive performances at the back. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . James Husband Club captain James Husband remains the Seasiders' best option at left back. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales