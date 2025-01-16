Australia international Sammy Silvera was the first arrival of the week, with the 24-year-old joining the Seasiders on loan from Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season.
The winger featured 37 times in the Championship for Michael Carrick’s side last year, and was sent out on loan to Portsmouth at the start of the current campaign.
Following a difficult spell at Fratton Park, where he failed to score or assist in 12 outings, Silvera will be hoping a move to League One will help him get his time in England back on track.
Less than 24 hours later, Blackpool added another option to their wide areas, with Tom Bloxham signing a three-and-a-half-year deal, with an option for an additional 12 months, after an undisclosed fee was agreed with Shrewsbury Town.
The 21-year-old has impressed in the third tier so far this season, and has four times in 22 appearances.
On the same night Bloxham was confirmed, the Seasiders also announced midfielder Josh Onomah had extended his stay on the Fylde Coast until the end of the current campaign, after his initial short-term contract had expired last week.
Here’s a look at what Blackpool’s strongest XI and bench looks like after this week’s deals:
1. Harry Tyrer
Blackpool boss Steve Bruce is keen on keeping Harry Tyrer on loan from Everton for the remainder of the season. The young goalkeeper has had up and down moments at Bloomfield Road, but has looked better in recent weeks. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Odel Offiah
Odel Offiah has settled into the role of right back in the last couple of months, and apart from a blip against Wycombe Wanderers, has looked comfortable on the whole in that role. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
3. Matthew Pennington
After a disappointing start to the season, Matthew Pennington has come back fighting, and has made himself an integral part of the back four. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Olly Casey
Olly Casey has been the standout player for Blackpool this season, and has produced a number of impressive performances at the back. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. James Husband
Club captain James Husband remains the Seasiders' best option at left back. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
6. Rob Apter
Despite the new additions on the wing, Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton probably remain Blackpool's best options when fully fit, until we've seen more of the recent arrivals at least. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
