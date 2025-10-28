'Feel at home' - Blackpool boss shares honest thoughts on first week in dream job

Ian Evatt was named as Blackpool head coach last week.

Ian Evatt states his first week with Blackpool has left him excited by what the club can do going forward.

The 43-year-old, who represented the Seasiders for seven years during his playing career, returned to Bloomfield Road as head coach last Tuesday - on a deal until the summer of 2028.

Evatt’s time in charge started with a 2-1 victory away to Peterborough United, with Scott Banks curling in a late winner at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Reflecting on his first week in his new role, the former Blackpool defender said: “I’ve loved it, I’ve loved being here. Everyone’s made me feel so welcome, and so comfortable. I feel at home.

“The staff I didn’t know before coming have just welcomed me with open arms, and I’m excited about what we can do here.

“First and foremost we will enjoy the win then focus on getting better.

“It’s been a brilliant week. It’s been one of my life ambitions to have this role, the club is very close to my heart.

“To have the opportunity to improve and get us up the table to where I think this club belongs is very special to me.”

Evatt pleased with first outing

Evatt was pleased with the endeavour of his side against Peterborough, as the Seasiders picked up their first points on the road this season and moved off the bottom of the League One table at the expense of their opponents.

“The players have been unbelievable this week - we’re down to the bare bones pretty much and it’s a whole new way of playing that’s very intense,” he added.

“They’ve thrown themselves into it and have been fully engaged.

“Today wasn’t perfect, there are lots of things we can do better, but there are lots of things where you can see the type of team we want to be. We were more aggressive with the press and stealing the ball high up the pitch. Pressing isn’t just to regain the ball - it’s score.

“Sometimes when we did turn it over we were a bit loose with our first pass, with not enough composure in the final third, but Banksy (Scott Banks) came on and did what we asked - it’s a brilliant goal and a great way to win the game.

“I didn’t know what I was going to see today, but I was confident that the players were confident in what we’ve shown them. I think they’ve enjoyed it, and want to be that type of team.

“The mood has been excellent, and the team spirit is clearly there. It wasn’t great today at times, but there was lots of good stuff as well.”