Blackpool take on Scunthorpe United in the first round of the FA Cup this weekend.

Ian Evatt states it’s important for winning to become a habit for his Blackpool team as they prepare to enter the FA Cup this weekend.

The 43-year-old started his tenure as Seasiders head coach with a 2-1 victory over Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon.

Scott Banks was on hand with a late winner to secure all three points at the Weston Homes Stadium, to lift the club off the foot of the third tier.

The Seasiders welcome Scunthorpe United to Bloomfield Road in the first round on Saturday afternoon, and will be looking to build on their result against the Posh .

Evatt admits he’s a lover of the FA Cup, despite not enjoying much success in the competition throughout his own career so far.

“I’m a traditionalist - I love the game and I love what this cup means,” he said.

“I was a Coventry lad growing up, and seeing them win it in 1987 is a memory I still have from being a kid, and what that meant to the city at the time.

“We are past winners, and we have a duty to this club to win as many games as possible. Just because it is a cup competition, it doesn’t mean we’ll take it any less seriously.

“Winning games is a habit, and we want to form that habit that comes off the back of good process and hard work.

“I am process driven because I believe if we get things right throughout the week, then it will give us the best possible chance of the right outcome. We’ve been doing some good work, and I’m excited to see how the next couple of days shape up.

“Pressure is a privilege for me. We’re privileged to be here, I’m privileged to be the head coach of this football club, and the players are privileged to play for this club - we have to go out there with that attitude.

“We have to go out there and give it the best possible shot we can. Without jinxing it, I’ve been pretty hopeless as a player and as a coach in the FA Cup, so hopefully we can change that on Saturday.”