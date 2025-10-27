Gallery: 28 fantastic photos of Blackpool fans giving their backing in Ian Evatt's first game

By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Oct 2025, 17:00 GMT
Blackpool fans enjoyed away day success for the first time this season on Saturday afternoon.

The 554 supporters who made the trip to the Weston Homes Stadium were treated to a 2-1 victory over Peterborough United in Ian Evatt’s first game as head coach.

An own goal from Peter Kioso saw the Seasiders edge their way in front in the 35th minute, before Matt Garbett levelled the scores ahead of half time.

From there, the home side had several opportunities to edge their way in front, but couldn’t make the most of them, leaving Scott Banks to pinch a late winner for Blackpool off the bench.

Here’s the best fan photos from the trip to Peterborough:

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Peterborough for Ian Evatt's first game in charge.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Peterborough for Ian Evatt's first game in charge. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Peterborough for Ian Evatt's first game in charge.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Peterborough for Ian Evatt's first game in charge. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Peterborough for Ian Evatt's first game in charge.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Peterborough for Ian Evatt's first game in charge. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Peterborough for Ian Evatt's first game in charge.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Peterborough for Ian Evatt's first game in charge. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Peterborough for Ian Evatt's first game in charge.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Peterborough for Ian Evatt's first game in charge. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Peterborough for Ian Evatt's first game in charge.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Peterborough for Ian Evatt's first game in charge. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolIan EvattPeter KiosoPeterborough UnitedPeterborough
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice