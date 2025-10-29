Blackpool take on Scunthorpe United in the first round of the FA Cup this weekend.

Blackpool are close to welcoming several players back to their matchday squad ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup first round tie against Scunthorpe United.

The Seasiders were without eight senior players for their 2-1 victory away to Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon, with Ian Evatt’s options being limited for his first game as head coach.

Over the next month it’s hoped the current injury crisis will ease - starting with the upcoming game at Bloomfield Road.

George Honeyman, Hayden Coulson and James Husband all fall into the category of those nearing a return, but caution will be taken ahead of another important League One meeting against Cardiff City on November 8.

“We will monitor them over the next couple of days,” Evatt said.

“Hubby (James Husband) probably won’t be (ready), as his injury was slightly more serious than the other ones so we have to be more cautious.

“The others are progressing quite well, so it’s about how we get them up to speed as quickly as possible while being risk adverse.

“It’s risk and reward really - we’ve got some big league fixtures to come and we don’t want to push them too soon.

“Certainly there’ll be some who will be around the squad again, which will boost the numbers and boost confidence.

“It’s been challenging, especially this week because the young players have been playing in the FA Cup themselves. It’s not been ideal but we are where we are.

“The cavalry is returning - it’s on the top of the hill at the moment and we can see them, so fingers crossed we’ll have a few back this week and that’ll continue to be a theme in November.

“We know our priority at the moment has to be the league because our position is not acceptable, and we need to make that better as quickly as we can, but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to win on Saturday. We will pick a team to make sure that happens.”

Ihiekwe set to return

Michael Ihiekwe is also among the players who should be back in contention for Saturday’s game.

The centre back missed the trip to Peterborough due to concussion protocols following an awkward landing in the 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers the week before.

“The good thing, when everyone is available we will have different options,” Evatt added.

“We have different types of players for different roles and positions. League One and cup competitions give you different problems, so it’s up to us to pick the right solution.

“Having Michael back is huge - he’s a fantastic player and very experienced. He’s a good leader in the dressing room, so getting him used to me and what we want to do is really important, but there’s quite a few in that boat as well.”

Long term absentees making progress

Niall Ennis

Danny Imray, Albie Morgan, Niall Ennis and Dale Taylor all remain on the longer-term list of absentees, but are making progress in their recoveries.

“People are doing well,” Evatt stated.

“Dale (Taylor) is doing really well - he’s ahead of schedule, Albie (Morgan) is the same.

“Niall’s (Ennis) injury is quite a complex one, so I urge caution with that, but he’s doing great with his rehab and the physio team are doing all they can to get them back to us as quickly as possible, but it’s no good them coming back to us half cooked; when they come back they need to be ready.”