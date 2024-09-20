Charlton Athletic v Blackpool injury news as 5 out and 1 doubt

Elkan Baggott isn’t available for Blackpool as they make the trip to Charlton Athletic. (Image: Camera Sport)

Latest injury news from both the Blackpool and Charlton Athletic camps ahead of their EFL League One clash.

Blackpool travel down to the capital as they face Charlton Athletic at The Valley in their latest EFL League One fixture.

Both teams were in action in midweek with mixed success. The Seasiders lost 1-0 to Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup, whilst Charlton defeated Cambridge United in the EFL Trophy.

Charlton have started the season well and currently third, level on points with Wrexham and Birmingham City. They won 1-0 against Shrewsbury Town, courtesy of a second-half strike from Gassan Ahadme in their last match.

Blackpool had a two-goal lead courtesy of goals from Jordan Rhodes and Karamoko Dembele back in October, but Alfie May and Corey Blackett-Taylor scored in a two-minute salvo with less than 10 minutes left on the clock. The two sides then met at Bloomfield Road in January with a Marvin Ekpiteta own goal cancelling out Dembele's second-half opener.

Here's the latest injury news ahead of kick-off in South London.

Blackpool team news

Lee Evans was absent against Sheffield Wednesday with a foot injury, but is due to return. Summer signing Dom Ballard was an unused substitute in that match after suffering a knock, but the pair are back in contention. To soften the blow of Norburn's injury, Albie Morgan made a return to action, as he played 73 minutes on Tuesday night, after overcoming a quad problem that forced him to miss the start of the campaign.

Centre-back Elkan Baggott is in a protective boot, and similar to Norburn, he won't be available for at least a month. The 21-year-old has been limited to three appearances so far this season, and hasn't played since the 4-4 draw with Cambridge United towards the end of August.

Odel Offiah will make a return to action having been cup tied against the Owls. He played for Brighton & Hove Albion against Crawley Town in the earlier round, but is now back in Steve Bruce's thinking.

Ashley Fletcher serves the final of his three-game suspension. He was given a ban by the FA for an incident against Wycombe Wanderers, but from next week he will be able to make his first appearance under the new head coach.

Ryan Finnigan made a return to action in midweek after recovering from a dead leg. Andy Lyons is a long-term absentee having suffered an ACL injury earlier this year.

Out: Elkan Baggott, Ollie Norburn, Ashley Fletcher, and Andy Lyons.

Charlton Athletic team news

Josh Edwards was linked with a move to Bloomfield Road in the summer but opted for a move to The Valley, however he might not play. He was stretchered off against Leyton Orient in August, and suffered ankle damage. He’s since returned to training after suffering damaged ligaments, but is ahead of schedule.

Miles Leaburn could return to the first-team fold, but Saturday will come too soon. He underwent surgery for a hamstring injury in December, and appeared for the Addicks' under-21s team earlier this month. He will play against Watford on Friday, and should he get through that unscathed, then he can be considered for selection.

In the week, Charlton announced the signing of Danny Hylton. He has joined on a short-term deal and will take on the role as a player-coach, reuniting with Nathan Jones after the pair worked together at Luton Town.

Out: Miles Leaburn. Doubt: Josh Edwards