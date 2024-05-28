Charlton Athletic look to win a five League One team transfer race for a Scottish left-back. (Image: Getty Images)

Blackpool had been linked with the player but a move to south London looks to be his next destination.

A player linked with Blackpool looks set to join a League One rival, according to reports.

The South London Press are reporting that Charlton Athletic are hoping to have a 'deal wrapped up' for Dunfermline Athletic defender Josh Edwards this week. The club are hoping to make two transfer announcements, with Luke Berry also in talks after being released by Luton Town.

Reports in Scotland claimed a seven-figure bid was rejected by the Pars for Edwards, which has since been denied. Charlton will look to 'reach an agreement' with Dunfermline for the services of Edwards by the end of the week.

The 24-year-old has been the subject of interest from several teams in the third tier, with Barnsley having a bid rejected for him during the January transfer window. Bristol Rovers joined the race last week and last month it was claimed Lincoln City and Oxford United were admirers, along with the Seasiders and Wycombe Wanderers.

Edwards is under contract at East End Park for another 12 months after the club activated a clause in his contract. He was part of a side that finished sixth in the Scottish Championship this season. The left-back played a total of 42 times this term, with nine assists and four goals in all competitions.

He has been playing for Dunfermline since 2019, having joined from Airdrieonians. Edwards was a key member of Dunfermline Athletic's Scottish League One title win in 2023 and was named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year for his performances.

