There's plenty of work going on behind the scenes at Bloomfield Road during the off season

Paul Flynn is already reaping the benefits of his hard work at Bloomfield Road this off season.

The head groundsman has been busy renovating the Seasiders’ playing surface at their famous home - along with the pitches at the club’s training base at Squires Gate Lane - ever since Neil Critchley’s men brought their 2023-24 campaign to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On May 17, he posted several pictures on X, formerly Twitter, to reveal the extent of the work being carried out as the Bloomfield Road pitch was stripped back to look unrecognisable to the surface that played host to Blackpool’s 3-2 win against Barnsley on April 20.

But less than two weeks later and the Seasiders Way playing field is already looking mighty impressive as Flynn delivers on his promise to take Bloomfield Road to even higher levels.

Today saw the newly-sown grass cut for the very first time - 11 days on from initial seeding. And a proud Flynn thought he’d share that landmark with the Blackpool fans as he continues to deliver a playing surface we can all take pride in

Taking to X, he wrote: ‘Day 11 from seed. 1st cut at Stade De Bloom this morning with young @Olliepowell123. Enjoyed it, always nice to have a stroll in a bit of sun. Growing in well with @Quadropdosing. App at the end of last week of @terralift TX Humus and @Aitkens_turf Reward 15-15-5. #utmp’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Groundsmen always work to tight deadlines in these circumstances, with around 12 weeks normally available between the end of one season and the start of another.

Seasiders fans are waiting to see what next season’s calendar will look like, with fixtures for next term not out until June 26 ahead of an August 10 start date.