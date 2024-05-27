Released Luton Town midfielder Luke Berry, centre

Blackpool rivals Charlton and Stevenage are keen to bolster their midfield ranks this summer

As Blackpool fans await developments on the transfer front, plenty of other clubs in League One are positioning themselves for a busy summer window when it opens on June 14.

Here’s the latest transfer gossip that has caught our attention as two of the Seasiders’ potential promotion rivals next term look to bolster their midfield options ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Addicks eye Premier League midfielder

Charlton Athletic are reportedly keen on signing released Luton midfielder Luke Berry.

According to the South London Press, Addicks boss Nathan Jones is keen to be reunited with the player, whom he brought to Kenilworth Road from Cambridge United in 2017.

Discussions have reportedly been held with the 31-year-old who is leaving the Hatters after 184 appearances, 26 goals and three promotions.

Berry featured 17 times for Rob Edwards’ side in the Premier League this season, scoring twice, but was released following their relegation to the Championship.

Charlton are keen to improve their chances of promotion next season after they finished the 2023-24 League One campaign in 16th position - 10 points adrift of Blackpool, who finished eighth. Also on Jones’ radar is Dunfermline left-back Josh Edwards.

Boro want Crystal Palace youngster

New Stevenage boss Alex Revell is keen to bring in Crystal Palace youngster Malachi Boateng this summer.

Determined to build on an impressive season for Boro in League One this term, he believes the 21-year-old midfielder will bolster the Lamex Stadium outfit’s ranks ahead of another potential promotion push.

Boro finished ninth - a place and three points below Blackpool in the standings - after occupying the play-off places for large chunks of the season.

