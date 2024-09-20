Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states it’ll be important to quickly address the club’s away form.

The experienced head coach took over at Bloomfield Road earlier this month, with his first two games coming in front of the Seasiders’ home fans on the Fylde Coast.

Throughout the last campaign, Blackpool won just seven times on the road under Neil Critchley, while so far this season they have lost 2-1 to Crawley Town and surrendered a three-goal lead in a 4-4 draw with Cambridge United.

Ahead of this weekend’s trip to the Valley to take on Charlton Athletic, Bruce said: “It’s something we have to improve on if we’re going to be successful. Let’s hope we can do it. It’s a clean slate now - whatever is in the past is in the past.

“If you’re going to be successful then you can’t just rely on your home form, which was excellent last year.

“Our away form wasn’t good enough so we’ve got to address it. It can come down to mentality, because you’ve not got your noisy support.”

Bruce states he wants to approach this weekend’s game in the same way as last Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Exeter City at Bloomfield Road.

“It’ll be no different really, we’ll go and take them on - that’s what I’ve set out my stall to do,” he said.

“I don’t think we’ve got anything to fear in this division. We’ve got a squad as strong as anyone else’s. Birmingham have the outstanding one because of the amount of money they’ve got.

“Charlton have invested well over the summer, but let’s go and take them on and see what we’re made of. They’ve had a decent start, Nathan Jones is a good operator and knows what it’s like to get out of this division.”