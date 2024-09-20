Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There has been a lot of change at Blackpool in the last month - with Steve Bruce now at the helm.

Following back-to-back defeats at the start of the new League One season, Neil Critchley was sacked by the Seasiders just over a year on from his return to Bloomfield Road.

In the time between his departure and the appointment of the new boss, four games passed in three different competitions, and two new signings arrived in the form of Harry Tyrer and Odel Offiah on loan from Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

Bruce was eventually unveiled immediately after an EFL Trophy tie against Crewe Alexandra, with Steve Agnew joining his backroom staff alongside Richard Keogh and Stephen Dobbie.

Since the arrival of the 63-year-old, Olly Casey has been the only player to start both of his games, which came against Exeter City in League One and Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup.

The defender states it’s been important just to focus on football in the last month, but admits the squad were shocked when they initially discovered Critchley had been sacked.

“It was tough for everyone because we all had a personal relationship with him and got to know him over a number of years,” he said.

“It’s not nice to see a manager go, but we just had to get on with what was next. We knew we hadn’t started great, but I don’t think anyone expected that to happen. All you can do as a player is react.

“We weren’t in on the day it happened, so Hubby (James Husband) told us in the chat before it came out. We found out that way like everyone else.

“The day you’re back in lads will talk about it, but then you put a line under it. Football moves quickly so we didn’t have time to dwell on what happened.”

The arrival of Bruce on a two-year deal came as a shock to many, with meetings between the club and the experienced coach kept under wraps.

“We didn’t know anything, we were pushing everyone at the club to give us some information, we just saw it after the Crewe game,” Casey added.

“It was one that no one really saw coming, but I’m glad it happened. His experience can only be a good thing for us - we’re aspiring players and we want to get there.”