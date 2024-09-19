Steve Bruce makes admission on how close he is to knowing his best Blackpool XI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steve Bruce believes the changes he’s made at Blackpool are already apparent following his first fortnight in the job.

The 63-year-old took charge of the Seasiders for the first time on Saturday afternoon, as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Exeter City at Bloomfield Road.

For Tuesday night’s EFL Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday, Bruce opted to make 10 changes in order to see more of his squad, and give chances to those who missed out at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game against the Owls ultimately ended in a 1-0 defeat, but it would’ve certainly given the Blackpool boss a better idea of what he’s got to work with as he continues to implement his ideas.

Nonetheless, Bruce states he’ll need to see plenty more of the players before firmly knowing what his best starting XI truly looks like.

“It’s still going to take a while,” he admitted.

“It’ll take a real long while. There’s people who haven’t played for a really long time, so it’s important that the slate is wiped clean and that I take a look at everybody. It’s going to take a good few months yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s never easy (to implement ideas) when you come in and it’s Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday - because we’ve had basically three days.

“I think you can see a change in us, and what we’re trying to achieve. It’s going to take a while, but we’re getting there.

“The physical statistics for Saturday were mind-blowing compared to where they were. It was important that after they had a spike like that, we didn’t overkill them, so we did the right thing (against Sheffield Wednesday). It’s disappointing we’re out of the cup but it was the right thing.”