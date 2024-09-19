Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce states Jordan Rhodes is someone who certainly has a place in his attacking plans with Blackpool.

Following a successful loan spell with the Seasiders, the striker made a permanent move to Bloomfield Road in the summer after the conclusion of his contract with Huddersfield Town.

Despite Rhodes only signing a one-year deal a matter of months ago, Wigan Athletic looked into a move for the 34-year-old according to Alan Nixon via his Patreon.

After starting the first league game of the season away to Crawley Town, the former Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday man has had to settle for a place on the bench since, but is very much part of Bruce’s plans, and was handed the captains armband for Tuesday’s EFL Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday.

“He’s been a goalscorer his whole life,” said the recently appointed Blackpool boss.

“I don’t know anything about interest from Wigan, but he wouldn’t have been going anywhere. You wouldn’t give someone away to your rivals.

“He’s been a model pro all his life, and he’s still keeping himself in good condition. His running ability the other night was there for everyone to see.

“He’s never had to rely on pace, so that usually helps when you get a bit older. When he gets a chance he usually takes them.

“He didn’t start the first game, but he’s always going to be in and around it.”