Availability status of Blackpool duo ahead of Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town games

By Amos Wynn
Published 19th Sep 2024, 16:30 BST
Steve Bruce states there is further good news concerning two Blackpool players ahead of this Saturday’s game away to Charlton Athletic.

Lee Evans was ruled out of Tuesday night’s EFL Cup game against Sheffield Wednesday with a foot injury, while Dom Ballard wasn’t risked off the bench after picking up a knock in last weekend’s 2-1 victory over Exeter City.

The pair are set to be available for the upcoming trip to the Valley, which is swiftly followed by a midweek meeting with Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Meanwhile, Ollie Norburn (hamstring) has been ruled out for the next month, along with Elkan Baggott (ankle), but Albie Morgan was able to make his return to action in the recent outing against the Owls.

“We think Ballard and Evans are going to be okay, they both trained this morning which is good news,” said Bruce.

“It was just a knock for Dom so I didn’t want to risk it and make it worse, but he’s come in really fresh. With a physical knock like that it’s just about recovering.

“We know (Ollie Norburn) is going to be a month, so it was good to see Albie (Morgan) make an appearance the other day. We’ve got one or, but the vast majority are okay.

“We’ll see how he is because it was the first time he’s played for six weeks. He’s trained a little bit today, but he looks okay, so good for him.

