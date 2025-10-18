Blackpool team news V Wycombe Wanderers: Four changes from Stockport County defeat
Blackpool have named their team to take on Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.
Stephen Dobbie has made four changes from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Stockport County, with Dale Taylor and Hayden Coulson both dropping out of the matchday squad due to injury.
Bailey Peacock-Farrell replaces Franco Ravizzoli in goal following his return from international duty, Zac Ashworth comes in at left back, Jordan Brown forms part of a midfield three, and Tom Bloxham is on the right wing.
After his winning goal against Nottingham Forest U21s on Tuesday night, Josh Bowler drops down to the bench, where he is joined by Scott Banks - who could make his return from injury.
Youngsters Theo Upton and Spencer Knight are also among the substitutes.
Here’s the full starting XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Andy Lyons, Michael Ihiekwe, Olly Casey, Zac Ashworth, Lee Evans, Jordan Brown, Albie Morgan, Tom Bloxham, Ashley Fletcher, CJ Hamilton.
Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Fraser Horsfall, Josh Bowler, Scott Banks, Emil Hansson, Theo Upton, Spencer Knight.
