Blackpool team news V Wycombe Wanderers: Four changes from Stockport County defeat

Blackpool take on Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have named their team to take on Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

Stephen Dobbie has made four changes from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Stockport County, with Dale Taylor and Hayden Coulson both dropping out of the matchday squad due to injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bailey Peacock-Farrell replaces Franco Ravizzoli in goal following his return from international duty, Zac Ashworth comes in at left back, Jordan Brown forms part of a midfield three, and Tom Bloxham is on the right wing.

After his winning goal against Nottingham Forest U21s on Tuesday night, Josh Bowler drops down to the bench, where he is joined by Scott Banks - who could make his return from injury.

Youngsters Theo Upton and Spencer Knight are also among the substitutes.

Here’s the full starting XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Andy Lyons, Michael Ihiekwe, Olly Casey, Zac Ashworth, Lee Evans, Jordan Brown, Albie Morgan, Tom Bloxham, Ashley Fletcher, CJ Hamilton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Fraser Horsfall, Josh Bowler, Scott Banks, Emil Hansson, Theo Upton, Spencer Knight.