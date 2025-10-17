'Definitely not' - Blackpool coach makes feelings clear on current drive in his squad

Blackpool take on Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Dobbie believes the Blackpool squad remain committed to turning the season around - with confidence being the main thing missing at the moment.

The Seasiders have endured a difficult start to the campaign, picking up just eight points from 12 League One outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Bruce was sacked as head coach earlier this month, with Dobbie taking interim charge - with the search for a permanent replacement still ongoing.

The former Blackpool striker admits the disappointment of the campaign is shared by everyone at Bloomfield Road after the optimism of the summer.

“Like anything, when you look and see the signings, you start to get excited, but it might not go right on the training field or on the pitch,” he said.

“You might not get the stroke of luck you need - we’ve got seven injuries who would be pushing for a start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can find yourself in this situation, but you can’t be sad about it, you’ve got to keep on working.

“The players are professional, some of them have played hundreds of games in the Football League so they’ve got their own pride. I’m always drumming into them what these fans deserve because I’ve played here and know what they’re like; they know that anyway.

“There’s definitely not a lack of drive because I’ve seen them train every day. You’re hoping certain things stop with the more confidence we get.

“It’s a different style now, we want to play higher up the pitch to give the fans something to shout about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dobbie using own experience to help current squad

Stephen Dobbie | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Dobbie admits he’s using his own experiences as a player to offer advice, and believes certain steps will help them on an individual level.

“I can only relate to what I’d do when I was a player,” he added.

“When it wasn’t going right for me, I’d work harder away from the group. That’s how I built my confidence.

“I’d find things I had to get better at, whether that was my finishing or my link-up play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve based the last two weeks around individuals and what they need to get better because you don’t become a bad player overnight.

“It’s about designing the training to make the players feel more confident in themselves.”