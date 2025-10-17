Blackpool take on Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zac Ashworth is set to get a rare chance to start at left back this weekend - as Blackpool welcome Wycombe Wanderers to Bloomfield Road.

The 23-year-old made the permanent move to Bloomfield Road from West Brom last summer, and was signed to fit into Neil Critchley’s wing-back system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just a month into the defender’s time on the Fylde Coast, there was a change of head coach, with Steve Bruce taking on the top job.

With opportunities limited for Ashworth as part of a back four, he was loaned out to Ross County in the second half of last season.

Minutes have remained in short supply for the fullback this term, with Hayden Coulson being the preferred choice on the left side, while CJ Hamilton was also used in the role by the recently-sacked manager.

Both of the ex-Bolton Wanderers loanee’s starts this season have come in the EFL Trophy - featuring at centre back on both occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Coulson ruled out for the next few weeks with a fractured arm, Ashworth is set to be handed an opportunity at left back under Stephen Dobbie on Saturday afternoon.

“Zac has never let the club down when he’s come in,” the interim head coach said.

“In my opinion, he’s just not really had the opportunity. He’s done fine. We’ve got CJ (Hamilton) who can drop in there, but we want to try and take the game so I don’t think putting him at left back would be the most sensible option.

“Zac is a great character. I’ve been doing a lot of the one-on-ones with him. It can be hard when you’re not playing, so it’s about keeping the confidence of those players up and keeping the enthusiasm in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a young lad who wants to learn and has never let the club down, so I’m pleased he’ll get his chance.”