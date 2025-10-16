Blackpool coach shares consideration for permanent role as he outlines his growth

Blackpool are still on the search for a new manager following the sacking of Steve Bruce.

Blackpool interim head coach Stephen Dobbie states he has held a conversation with the club over the permanent vacancy - but his main priority remains on helping the team to a vital three points.

The former Seasiders striker has held the caretaker role since the sacking of Steve Bruce earlier this month, with the Fylde Coast outfit currently sat 23rd in the League One table.

After overseeing last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Stockport County, and the midweek win over Nottingham Forest U21s in the EFL Trophy, Dobbie will once again be in the dugout for this Saturday’s meeting with Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

When asked if he’d spoken to the Blackpool hierarchy over the vacant role, Dobbie said: “It’s only natural. I’ve had a couple of conversations with Simon (Sadler) and David (Downes) but I’m more focussed on the game more than anything else.

“I’ve been asked to do a job, and that’s what I’m doing for the club. Whatever happens after Saturday will happen, and whatever is best for the club is the main thing.

“I’m focussed on the team, whatever is happening in the background isn’t my concern at the moment. We need to win this game and get the three points.

“Simon’s the owner, he’s got to make a decision, and David as well, so I’m sure they’re doing lots of work behind-the-scenes.”

Dobbie embracing the challenge

Stephen Dobbie | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Dobbie previously took interim charge of the Seasiders back in 2023 following the departure of Mick McCarthy, and has spent the last 13 months working with the first-team under Bruce.

The 42-year-old admits that stepping up to the job again has proved beneficial to him on an individual level, as he looks to put his own stamp on proceedings.

“I’ve grown, not only as a coach but with off the field stuff - how to manage the players and how to get the best out of them,” he added.

“Like any walk of life, the more you do a certain job, the better you get. I’ve enjoyed it and really embraced it. I’m looking forward to Saturday.

“I coach the same way. I’m a positive person, and I want the best for all of the players individually and collectively. It’s the same energy and the same enthusiasm as usual.

“You’ve always got your own style and your own ideas. Anyone who watches football will always debate with other people, and that’s the beauty of the game.

“For me, it’s an attacking style. I try to get the team to play the way that I would’ve liked. It’s a massive game Saturday so we’ll try to get on the front foot and take the game to Wycombe.

“If we didn’t have the game on Tuesday then it might’ve been easier because we would’ve had another day to work, but they’ll be ready and hopefully we can get a reaction on Saturday.”